Margaret Frances Rohe Fitzgerald

October 31, 1938-April 12, 2022

EVANSDALE-Margaret Frances Rohe Fitzgerald, 83, of Evansdale, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Linn Haven Rehab & Healthcare, New Hampton.

She was born Oct. 31, 1938 in North Washington, Iowa, daughter of Bernard and Martha Ries Rohe. She married William Fitzgerald on June 27, 1960 in Alta Vista, Iowa. He preceded her in death on April 2, 1988.

After graduation from high school, Margaret moved to Waterloo and worked as a machine operator and instructor at Powers Manufacturing for 42 years, retiring in 2004.

Survivors include: two nieces, Roseann Fitzgerald of Waterloo and Mary Lee (Bruce) Smith of New Hampton; a nephew, John (Jeri) Fitzgerald of Elma, Iowa; and many more nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her husband; four sisters, Mary Flaherty, Georgine Fitzgerald, Georgia Ann Fitzgerald and Delores Nehl; a nephew, Chuck Nehl; and a niece, Shirley Kolsrud.

Graveside services will be privately held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Memorials: directed to Queen of Peace Catholic Church.