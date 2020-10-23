Margaret J. Weikert

September 22, 1926-October 21, 2020

Margaret Jane Weikert, 94, of Denver, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Denver Sunset Home in Denver.

Marge was born on September 22, 1926, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Guy and Cora (Lewis) Moore. She graduated from Muscatine High School and later worked for the Pearl Button Factory in Muscatine. Marge was united in marriage to Leo A. Weikert on June 17, 1944 in Davenport, Iowa. In 1961, the couple moved to Denver and Marge worked at Paramount Distributing in Waterloo.

Marge was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Denver and a longtime member of the Denver American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed fishing, playing bingo and cooking. Over the years, while quilting she made numerous quilts for her family and friends.

Marge is survived by a daughter, Judy (Maurice) Ferron of Denver; a son, Leo Weikert Jr. of Arizona; and a daughter, Connie Seegers of Florida; nine grandchildren, Kim Kushner, Troy Schnurstein, Angela Pint, Dana Liano, Eric Weikert, Gina Spooner, Monica Schurstein, Scott Steinberg, Christopher Steinberg, and Grace Weikert; thirteen great grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren,

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Leo Weikert; a daughter, Kathy Steinberg; three sons-in-law, Lyle Soldwisch, Russ Steinberg and Bruce Seegers; brothers, Floyd, Albert, Vernie, and Edward Moore and two sisters, Violet Rose and Marie Moore.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Denver with Rev. Dawn Pederson officiating. Burial will be held in Fairview Cemetery in Denver. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver and also from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday. There will be no visitation or viewing at the church on Tuesday. Masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home and the church. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family. 319-984-5379