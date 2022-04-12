Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret A. Kent
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Garden View Chapel
3655 Logan Avenue
Waterloo, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 13 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Locke Funeral Services - Garden View Chapel
Send Flowers

Margaret A. Kent

January 11, 1930-April 9, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Margaret A. Kent, 92, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at her home. She was born January 11, 1930, in Waterloo, daughter of William H. and Geneva G. Harman Clark. Margaret married Kenneth LeRoy Kent on January 13, 1947, in Waterloo. He died June 13, 2005. Margaret worked for Woodlawn nursing home for a few years. Later, she worked at Chamberlain Manufacturing for 23 years, retiring in 1995.

She is survived by her four sons: Ron (Patty) Kent of Waterloo, Kenny (Michelle) Kent Jr. of Reinbeck, Bernard Kent of Cedar Falls, and Dwayne (Tammi) Kent of Waterloo; two daughters, Nancy (Dean) Dumer of Waterloo and Wendy Mason of Cedar Falls; 12 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia Spooner of Waterloo.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Carol Lavonne in infancy; grandson, Joe Larson; and numerous brothers and sisters.

Funeral Services: 10:00 AM, Thursday, April 14, at Locke Garden View Chapel, 3655 Logan Ave., Waterloo with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo.

Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, April 13, at Locke Garden View Chapel. Memorials are directed to the family. Condolences may be left at LockeFuneralServices.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Apr. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Locke Funeral Services - Garden View Chapel
3655 Logan Avenue, Waterloo, IA
Apr
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Locke Funeral Services - Garden View Chapel
3655 Logan Avenue, Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Services - Garden View Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Locke Funeral Services - Garden View Chapel Locke Garden View Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.