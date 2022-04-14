Menu
Margaret Ellen Murphy
FUNERAL HOME
Becker-Milnes Funeral Services
111 W. 5th Street
Sumner, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Rosary
Apr, 18 2022
3:30p.m.
Becker & Son Funeral Homes - Sumner
Margaret Ellen Murphy

SUMNER-Margaret E. Murphy, 91, of Sumner, died Tuesday morning, April 12, 2022, at The Terrace Assisted Living in Sumner.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church in Sumner with Rev. Donald Komboh and Deacon Mike Schemmel officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, rural Sumner. Visitation will be on Monday, April 18th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding Mass on Tuesday at the Church. A Rosary will be recited at 3:30 PM at the funeral home on Monday and a Parish Scripture Service will be held at 7:00 PM at the funeral home on Monday. Memorials may be made in Margaret's name to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, the Hillcrest Home, both in Sumner, or the Sisters of Mercy, 7262 Mercy Rd. #1, Omaha, NE 68124. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Margaret's family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Apr. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
18
Rosary
3:30p.m.
Becker & Son Funeral Homes - Sumner
111 W. 5th Street, IA
Apr
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Becker & Son Funeral Homes - Sumner
111 W. 5th Street, IA
Apr
18
Service
7:00p.m.
Becker & Son Funeral Homes - Sumner
111 W. 5th Street, IA
Apr
19
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
404 W. 1st St., IA
Apr
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
404 W. 1st St., IA
Funeral services provided by:
Becker-Milnes Funeral Services
