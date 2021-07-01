Menu
Margaret Smoot
FUNERAL HOME
Counsell Woodley Funeral Home - Allison
308 Birch St
Allison, IA

Margaret Smoot

ALLISON-Margaret Smoot, 98, of Allison, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Allison. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Trinity Reformed Church in Allison. Burial will take place in the Allison Cemetery.

The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Allison is assisting Margaret's family.

www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home
Allison, IA
Jul
3
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Trinity Reformed Church
Allison, IA
