Margaret Therese "Terri" Tobin

July 23,1927-March 24, 2022

Margaret Therese "Terri" Tobin died peacefully in Cedar Falls on March 24, 2022, at the age of 94.

She was born on July 23,1927, in Chicago to Theodore and Veronica (Rigney) Holger. After her graduation from Marycrest College in Davenport, she married Emmett Tobin on June 16, 1951. Her husband preceded her in death. Together they raised five children in Waterloo. For over 30 years Terri served as a teacher and administrator in private and public schools in Black Hawk County.

Terri is survived by her children, James Tobin of Washington DC, Mary Olsen (Paul) of Cedar Falls, Susan Rumelhart (Steve) of Coralville, Ellen Strub (Trip) of Coralville, and Thomas Tobin (Kris) of Phoenix AZ. In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren, James Tobin and Lydia Tobin of New York City, Timothy Olsen (Sarah) and Christopher Olsen (Leah) of Cedar Falls, Helen Rumelhart of Des Moines, Joseph Strub (Nicole) of Hutto TX, Francis Strub of Nampa ID, Sarah Strub of Coralville, Emily Bishop (Craig) of Scottsdale AZ, and Janna Tobin of Phoenix AZ. Five great grandchildren also survive her: Tyler Olsen, Ariel Olsen, Elise Olsen, Grayson Olsen and Jillian Olsen all of Cedar Falls. Her sister Dorothy Subic of Cincinnati OH, also survives her.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. A rosary will begin at 9:00 a.m. with visitation to follow. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo. Donations in Terri's name can be made to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital at 200 Hawkins Drive, Iowa City, IA 52242. Online guestbook at richardsonfuneralservice.com.