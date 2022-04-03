Marian R. Champ

January 15, 1928-March 31, 2022

Marian R. Champ, 94, of Waterloo and formerly of Corning, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Friendship Village in Waterloo.

She was born January 15, 1928, in Corning, the daughter of Donald and Leta (Buxton) Hill.

Marian graduated from Corning High School in 1945. She continued her education at Parsons College in Fairfield.

She married John Champ on June 8, 1947 at the Federated Church in Corning; he preceded her in death on July 3, 2000.

She was a secretary to the director of the Black Hawk County YWCA for 24 years until retiring in December of 1987. She enjoyed going on numerous bus tour trips with her friends. She was an excellent seamstress and also liked to cross stitch and make crafts.

She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Marian was also a member, past president, and secretary of P.E.O. Chapter LO for 57 years.

Survived by two sons, Brian (Julie) Champ of Urbandale and Stephen (Sheryl) Champ of Loveland, CO; daughter, Barb Holzapfel of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Ben (Deb) Champ, Heather (Josh) DeWitt, Sarah Champ, Stephanie Champ, and Janie (Jon) Westhoff; six great-grandchildren, Ryan, Kyle, Jace, and Adalynn Westhoff, and Greyson and Owen DeWitt; sister, Marleta Matheson; and nephew, Davis Fleming.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; and son-in-law, Robert Holzapfel.

