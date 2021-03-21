Marian Greene

March 15, 1928-March 12, 2021

WATERLOO-Marian Greene, 92, of Friendship Village, died at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital, on Friday, March 12, 2021. She was born March 15, 1928, in Waterloo, daughter of Leo Francis and Marjorie Marian Burk Carrigg. She attended Pleasantdale #4 Country School, West Jr. High, graduated from West High School in 1945, and attended Iowa State Teachers College.

Marian married David Greene nearly 74 years ago on May 11, 1947 at First Congregational Church in Waterloo. She was a longtime member of the Board of Directors Goodwill Industries and YWCA. She also was a Sunday school teacher and member of Women's groups at First Congregational United Church of Christ. Marian traveled with Dave around the world visiting friends they added to their family, but her favorite place was at their cabin surrounded by family and the fun and singing that followed them everywhere.

Survivors: husband, David Greene of Waterloo; two daughters, Karen (Tom) Farmer and Marsha (Tim) Lind, both of Waterloo; son, Paul (Gina) Greene of Waterloo; eight grandchildren, Paul (Melinda) Farmer of Cedar Falls, Catherine (Jesse) White of Charles City, Ben Lind of Cedar Falls, Sam (Allison) Lind of San Francisco, Max (Anne) Lind of Waterloo, Lucas (Dora) Greene of Cedar Rapids, Molly Carrigg Greene (Brian) Bishop of Williamsburg, and Tyler Greene of Waterloo; eight great-grandchildren, Braeden and Nolan Farmer, Elise and Andrew White, Wesley, Zachary, and Ellison Bishop, and Lucy Lind; and many close nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Marjorie Carrigg, step-mother Alice Carrigg, and sister, Carolyn Buckton.

Family services: will be held March 28, 2021, with a public Celebration of Life to be held this summer. Inurnment will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Waterloo. Memorials: First Congregational United Church of Christ, or Friendship Village. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com