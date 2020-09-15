Menu
Marianne Lekar

(1927 - 2020)

Marianne Lekar, 93, of Waterloo, died Monday, September 14, at home.

She was born May 6, 1927 in St. Louis, Missouri, daughter of Charles and Lillian Wehrle Bauer. She married John Lekar on November 22, 1946 in Waterloo, Illinois. He died August 7, 1993.

Marianne was employed in the lunch room of West Intermediate School for 26 years, retiring in 1990. She was an avid quilter, gardener and reader. She loved to fish, play cards and was a volunteer with Cedar Valley Hospice for more than 20 years. She loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include: a son, John (Sandi) Lekar of Oregon City, Oregon; a daughter, Kellyann (Steve) Trost of Waterloo; two daughter-in-laws, Jackie Lekar and Carrie Lekar, both of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren, John Lekar, III, Jeremy (Lisa) Lekar, Annalisa (Chad) Lekar-Postel, Kori Lekar, Andrew Lekar, Ashley (Matthew) Sawyer, Jared Lekar, Grace Trost, Elysse Trost and Benjamin Trost; and four great grandchildren, Hunter Postel, Ian Postel, Cole Lekar and Brock Lekar.

She is preceded in death by: two sons, Thomas Lekar and Ronald Lekar.

A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
