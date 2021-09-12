Marie S. Heisterkamp

October 5, 1926-September 2, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Marie Sophia Heisterkamp, 94, of Cedar Falls, died peacefully Thursday, Sep. 2, at Cedar Valley Hospice after battling ovarian cancer.

She was born October 5, 1926 in Mt. Vernon Township, daughter of Henry and Bertha Doepke. She married Dwayne Heisterkamp in 1948.

Marie retired from the Cedar Falls School System with over 20 years of service. She had worked previously with the Iowa Coin Company and raised 5 children.

Marie loved to be around family and could always be found on the floor playing with the children. She loved a good game of cards and enjoyed exercise till the very end.

Preceded in Death: her husband Dwayne; her parents Henry and Bertha Doepke; her sisters and brother in laws Wilma (Bill) Kohagen and Darlys (Clarence) Weber

Survivors include: a sister and brother in law Bernice (Eddie) Buls of Denver, Ia; a brother and sister in law Henry (Lynette) Doepke of Denver, Ia; a daughter, Jean (Ken) Shapiro of Andover, Mass.; four sons, David (Val) and Jeff (Bonny), both of Cedar Falls, John (Cheri) of Waverly and Mike (Jackie) of Phoenix, Ariz.; eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Memorial services: 11 a.m, Saturday, Oct. 2 at NewAldaya Chapel, Cedar Falls. There will be refreshments and fellowship time following the service. Private committal service will be in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens.

Memorials: may be made to Cedar Valley Hospice.