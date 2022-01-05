Menu
Marilyn M. Barnett
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022

Marilyn M. Barnett

November 13, 1939-January 2, 2022

WATERLOO-Marilyn M. Barnett, 82, of Waterloo, formerly of Ketchikan, Alaska and Orlando, Florida, died Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Lakeview Landing, Friendship Village. She was born November 13, 1939, in Waterloo, the daughter of C. "Don" and Winson D. Curry Meeker.

She is survived by her sister, Donna (Don) Huff and nephew, Dan (Stephanie) Huff, both of Waterloo; a niece, Denise (Steve) Nosbisch of Raleigh, North Carolina; and several great nephews. Marilyn is preceded in death by her great nephew, Nick Nosbisch.

Funeral services 10:00 AM, Friday, January 7, 2022, at Katharine Graham Pahl Chapel-Memorial Park Cemetery with burial following in the cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church of Waterloo. Arrangements by Locke at Tower Park, 319-233-3146. For more info, wwwLockeFuneralServices.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Service
10:00a.m.
Katharine Graham Pahl Chapel-Memorial Park Cemetery
IA
