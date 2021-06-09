Marilyn Theresa Bedard

December 24, 1940-June 6, 2021

WATERLOO-Marilyn Theresa Bedard, 80, of Waterloo, died Sunday, June 6, at home, surrounded by her family.

She was born December 24,1940, in St. Lucas, Iowa, daughter of Joseph and Johanna Baumler Franzen. She graduated from St. Lucas High School in 1958. After high school, Marilyn moved to Waterloo and worked in the office at Rath.

She married the love of her life, Dale Bedard, on July 28, 1962. After marriage they lived in an apartment for 2 years, and then built their home in 1964 in Waterloo, where they lived the rest of their lives and raised their beautiful family. Dale died July 25, 2014.

Marilyn earned her CNA and Med-Aide certificates, and started working at Friendship Village in 1985 as a nursing assistant and med-aide. After 10 years, she transitioned to housekeeping, and later was promoted to head of housekeeping. She retired in 2008 after 22 years of service.

Survived by four daughters: Lisa (Jeff) Cross, Diahn (Eddie) Diaz, Kristi (Greg) Caya, Tina Chudarry, and three sons: Thomas (Samarah), Michael (Heather), Steve (Michele) all of Waterloo; 17 grandchildren: Jessica (Alyssa), Joshua (Whitney) and Jennifer Moline, Amanda (Ben) Miller, Haley (Ian) Matos, Tyler (Jaycie) and Dylan Diaz, Heather (Cody) Thein and Landon Caya, Zachary (Hillary), Cambria and Isaiah Peña, Heidi (Noya) and Brandon (Shelby) Bedard, Abby Thomas, Abigail and Elizabeth Bedard, two step grandchildren Mitch and Emily Cross; and 20 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Zook, Eileen (Kenneth) Hill, and Jane (Jim) Jones.

Preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her grandson, Joseph James Bedard; two brothers, Eligius (Sam) and Alvin Franzen; three sisters, Dorothy Moellers, Eulalia (Lu) Schuler, Kathleen (Kathy) Gorby; sister-in-law, Hannah Franzen; five brothers-in-law, Lee Sweitzer, Jim Schuler, Clair Moellers, Gene Gorby, and Charlie Zook; nephews and nieces.

Marilyn enjoyed ceramics with her daughters and grandchildren, gardening, baking for the holidays, bird watching, playing cards with friends and family (she played SkipBo with her own rules - unlimited discard piles!), and her amazing annual mother-daughter getaways.

She was a devout Catholic, never missed a weekly mass, said her prayers daily, and was always praying for others.

She was a loving wife, mother, and her grandchildren and great-Grandchildren proudly called her Nana. Nothing made her happier than to be surrounded by her family.

Mom, you instilled amazing values in all of us. You taught us to love unconditionality. You touched all of our lives in different ways and we will cherish every memory always and forever.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church on Thursday.

Memorials: directed to the family.

