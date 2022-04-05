Marilyn Groothuis

December 23, 1939-April 1, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Marilyn Groothuis, 82, of Cedar Falls, died April 1, 2022 at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo. She was born December 23, 1939 in Midland, Michigan, the daughter of William and Dorothy (Berridge) Ballard. When Marilyn was four her mother died, and she and her twin sister Carolyn were raised by their grandparents, Roland and Geneva Berridge. Marilyn was 16 when she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior while on vacation in Huntsville, ON, Canada. She was a 1958 graduate of Midland High School and later Lansing School of Nursing in Lansing, Michigan. Marilyn married Glen Groothuis on November 6, 1965 in Midland. She assisted an oral surgeon in Midland, was a film retouching assistant to her uncle, Grant Williams, later worked at both Midland Hospital and Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa, and owned and operated a daycare service out of her home for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Glen Groothuis, of Cedar Falls; her children, Todd Groothuis of Olalla, Washington, Trent (Bridget) Groothuis of Charlotte, North Carolina, Teresa (Bob) Smith of Cedar Falls, Brad (Rebecca) Groothuis of Marion, Iowa and Brent (Shirlee) Groothuis of Auburn, ON, Canada; 30 grandchildren and one great granddaughter; her half brother, Bill Ballard, Jr. and her half sister, Margaret Wioskowski.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Pat Fillmore, Bev Bechler, her twin sister, Carolyn O'Keefe and a sister in infancy, and a half sister, Debbie Mendoza.

Her funeral is 3 pm Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Bethany Bible Chapel in Cedar Falls. Dessert reception to follow, with viewing/visitation 5-7 pm after service and reception. Burial at Hitesville Cemetery, rural Aplington, Iowa. In lieu of flowers/plants, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.