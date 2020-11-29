Marilyn M. Storjohann

May 9, 1931-November 23, 2020

Marilyn Mae Storjohann, 89, of Reinbeck, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at The Elms Assisted Living in Reinbeck, while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice. The funeral for Marilyn will be held on Friday, November 27th at 10:00 AM at The Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow services at the Reinbeck Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Marilyn was born on May 9, 1931, in Parkersburg, IA, to her parents Bliss Edwin & Tillie (Bergman) Slifer. She later married James Ray Storjohann. The couple had one son, Curtis Dean Storjohann.

In 1959, Jim & Marilyn moved to the family farm. Jim passed away in 1995. In 2007, Marilyn moved to Westview Acres in Parkview, later moving to The Elms, where she lived until her passing.

Marilyn enjoyed bowling, gambling, and playing cards. She enjoyed all her Grundy National Bank trips, as well as trips to Arizona. She took most of her family on a 2-day boat trip from LaClair to Galena, IL. Marilyn enjoyed her friends and family very much! But most of all, she enjoyed her great-granddaughter, Gracie. Marilyn was very kind and gentle, loving and caring. She was a wonderful, hardworking lady throughout her life, and she will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her son Curtis (Janet) Storjohann; grandson Michael Storjohann, great-granddaughter Grace Storjohann; 3 step-granddaughters Kelly (Doug) Samuelson, Kim (Nathan) Seaman and Marlene (Darren) Kelly and 2 step-grandsons Mark (Theresa) Nemechek and Michael (Tracey) Nemechek; 15 step great-grandkids; sister-in-law Karen Lage; several nieces, nephews & great-nieces and nephews. Marilyn rejoins in Heaven her parents; husband Jim; sisters DeLoris (Roger) Beeber and Shirley (Dick) Carpenter and brothers Roger Slifer and Virgil, in infancy.