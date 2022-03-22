Marilyn Jean Nordman

March 19, 2022

HAMPTON-Marilyn Jean Nordman, 74, of Hampton, formerly of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Hampton Rehabilitation Center in Hampton.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. - 7p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187