Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marilyn Jean Nordman
FUNERAL HOME
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Mar, 25 2022
1:00p.m.
St. John Lutheran Church - Clarksville
Send Flowers

Marilyn Jean Nordman

March 19, 2022

HAMPTON-Marilyn Jean Nordman, 74, of Hampton, formerly of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Hampton Rehabilitation Center in Hampton.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. - 7p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Service
1:00p.m.
St. John Lutheran Church - Clarksville
204 N. Washington St., Clarksville, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.