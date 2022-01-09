Marilyn Roberta (Peterson) Wildman

November 12, 1928-January 2, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Sweet, spunky, classy mom, Marilyn Roberta (Peterson) Wildman, of Cedar Falls, moved to her heavenly home on the afternoon of January 2, 2022. She was born in Cresco, Iowa, on November 12, 1928, daughter of Arthur and Malinda (DeGrave) Peterson. Marilyn married Robert Wildman on November 27, 1948 in Cresco and they were blessed with 4 children. The Wildmans moved to Cedar Falls in 1968 and Marilyn worked primarily in retail where she enjoyed helping people. After retirement, she wrapped Christmas Gifts at VonMaur Department Store. Marilyn loved playing golf, fishing and playing cards but, above all, cherished spending time with family and friends.

Marilyn is survived by her 3 daughters: Roberta (Randy) Schmidt of Cedar Falls, Debbie (Brian) Sampson of Story City and Jan (Rick) Roberts of Finchford; 8 grandchildren: Kimberly, Kerry, Kristopher, Alexandra, Bryce, Jason, Molly and Lindsey; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; Bob, her husband of nearly 63 years; 3 year-old son, Kim; sister, Janis; and brother, Allan.

Marilyn's family will hold a private funeral service for her at her beloved Nazareth Lutheran Church with burial at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Cresco. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family for future designation and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com. The service will be available to view after January 14th on the funeral home website. Marilyn's family looks forward to a time down the road when they can welcome your hugs safely.

From her family: We love her "a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck," just like she used to say. Mom, we hope you are sharing your great dance moves in heaven!