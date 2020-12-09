Menu
Marion Marie Hawkins
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza
Waterloo, IA

Marion Marie Hawkins

August 22, 1928 - December 4, 2020

Marion Hawkins was born August 22, 1928 in Jackson, NE, to Richard and Carrie (Petersen) Hawk. She married Robert Hawkins (a POW of WWII) in Dakota City, NE at her parents' home, on June 20, 1946. She was a member of Concordia Lutheran from December 1955, until closing. Marion and her husband worked on the Election Board of Waterloo.

Marion passed away on December 4 at the age of 92 from natural causes. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob of 66 years, her parents, two brothers: Richard and Clarence; eight brothers-in-law's, eight sisters-in-law's; five nephews and a niece. Marion is survived by her daughter Karen (Frank) Beckner of Cedar Falls; her son Robert (Joyce) Hawkins of Brookfield, WI; three grandsons: Gary and Timothy Beckner and Nathan Hawkins; a granddaughter Chelsea (Dell) Villaruz; nine great-grandchildren; three nephews and eight nieces.

Memorials may be directed to the Leukemia Society or Disabled American Vets.

Visitation will be at Parrott & Wood, 965 Home Plaza on Thursday, December 10 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm and an hour prior to services.15 people are limited inside the funeral home and masks are required

Services will be at Parrott & Wood, 965 Home Plaza on Friday, December 11 at 1:00 pm

Burial will be at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, IA
Dec
11
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, IA
Dec
11
Service
1:00p.m.
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, IA
Sending our Love and Prayers. Many fun times with the Hawkins, Kimball, Potts and Dehls. Lots of Great Caring People in This Group. Family Picnics, Water Skiing. Gathering to celebrate everyone's Kids. Marion Lived her Faith and shared with and cared for us all. Hugs!
Denise Dehl-Olson
December 9, 2020
Sending your families, Karen & Bob, our sympathy on the loss of your beloved mother. My parents, Dale & Della Kimball, shared a friendship with your parents that spanned many decades... as a young girl I remember potlucks with your family, visiting their home on Rainbow Drive and always, your parents genuine kindness. Marion & Bob, Buddy & Dorothy, Norma & George, Dale & Della, their friendships were blessings for for all of us. God´s comfort, love & peace to your families, Deb Kimball Burger
Deb Burger
December 9, 2020
