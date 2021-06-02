Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Marjorie Merie Culver
Marjorie Merie Culver

August 5, 1925-May 28, 2021

AMES-Marjorie Merie Culver, 95, of Ames, Iowa, formerly of Manly, Iowa, passed away peacefully Friday, May 28, 2021 at Bickford Assisted Living, Ames, Iowa.

A Funeral Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Bethel United Methodist church, 503 East South Street, with Pastor Linda Johnson Prestholt, officiating. Following the service burial will be held in the Manly Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Bethel United Methodist Church, 503 East South Street.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Bethel United Methodist Church.

Marjorie was born August 5, 1925 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, daughter of Robert Roy and Merie Sophia Henrietta (Johnson) Wyatt. She attended and graduated from the Cedar Falls High School. After graduating high school, she furthered her education at the Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) in 1946, and received her degree in Home Economics.

Marjorie began teaching in Manly public schools in 1947 in Home Economics. She was united in marriage to Robert Rush Culver at the Community Church in Hudson, Iowa on August 3, 1952 and to this union two children were born, Dale Robert and David Roy Culver. Beginning in 1953, Marjorie worked alongside her husband, Robert. They owned and published the Manly Signal until retirement 1994.

Marjorie was an active member and involved in the Bethel United Methodist Church and Order of The Eastern Star. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Edward Tosel Post 110 for fifty years. In her later years, she volunteered at the Stockman House in Mason City.

She enjoyed trips with her siblings and family throughout the years and summers spent at the Clear Lake cottage. Marjorie looked forward to having the family gatherings at the Clear Lake cottage and the Wyatt/Johnson cousins reunions in the Cedar Falls area.

Marjorie is survived by her two sons, Dale (Ann) Culver of Ames, Iowa and David (Diane) Culver of Iowa City, Iowa; three grandchildren, Alex (Dianna) Culver, Evan Culver, Emily Culver; one great grandson, Cash Culver; eight nephews and one niece.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Merie Wyatt; husband, Robert Culver; brother, Robert F. Wyatt and two sisters, Dorothea Evelyn Baskins and Alice Harder.

Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 East Spring Street, manly, Iowa.641-454-2242.Colonialchapels.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 2, 2021.
3 Entries
Dale and David, I am so sorry for your loss. Your mom and dad were good friends of our family for as long as I can remember. We had lots of good times picnicking ,having dinner together, and just having fun ! I Remember the exciting times I had babysitting you two boys! Your mom and I had some good times when I would come and get her and we´d go over to the lake and just sit and look at the lake and visit! I will miss her a lot! Sincerely, Patty
Patty Diekema
Friend
June 8, 2021
n My sympathy to Margorie's survivors. I remember Margorie as a nice lady to do business with when she and Bob ran the Signal.
lowell norland
Friend
June 6, 2021
Sympathy to Dale and David and their families. Marge was a family friend since I was a child. At one time we even shared a room. I also babysat Dale and David many, many years ago. She was always a good friend to my parents and my brothers and sisters. May she rest in peace now.
Linda (Mead) Whitcomb
May 31, 2021
