Marjorie M. DeBower Schuck Oligschlaeger

(1922 - 2020)

Marjorie May DeBower Schuck Oligschlaeger was born on May 13, 1922 to George and Flora DeBower in Allison, Iowa. She attended and was graduated from East High School in Des Moines. Marjorie married Merle Schuck on June 14, 1941. They farmed south of Parkersburg until 1961 when Merle was elected to serve as secretary for Grundy Mutual Insurance.

Marjorie enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, hosting lots of family gatherings, and having friends and family over. There was always something on hand to eat. In the midst of raising a family, in 1968 she graduated with a nursing degree and became licensed as an LPN and worked for Maple Manor, Dr. Fred Rolfs, and later Sartori Hospital.

Merle and Marjorie were active members of the Congregational Church in Parkersburg. After Merle passed away, Marjorie married Robert (Bob) Oligshlaeger. They resided in Tuscumbia, MO until 1995 when they moved to Aplington. Marj became a member of Bethel Reformed Church.

Marjorie was preceded in death by Merle and Robert , her son Gaylen Schuck, and a step daughter, Judy Meyer of MO. She is survived by two daughters, Diane (Norman) Meester of Springfield, Mo, and Becky (Henry) Jungling, of Aplington, IA; one son Russell (Gail) Schuck of Brooklyn, IA; and one daughter-in-law Linda Schuck, of Arkadelphia, AR. She also is survived by one stepson, Robert of St. Elizabeth, MO, five stepdaughters, Mary (Alan)Wright and Martha Oligschlaeger of St. Louis, Sue Reynaga of Alaska, Helen (Fred) Allen of Florida, Christine (David) Vallely of Reeds Springs, MO, as well as 10 grandchildren, 18 step grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren, 32 step great grandchildren, and 14 great-great grandchildren.

A memorial service is planned for September 12, at Bethel Reformed Church, Aplington d, at 5:00 P.M. Visitation will be an hour before the service. Masks are recommended. We will also practice social distancing as best we can.