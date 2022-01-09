Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mark Alan Franklin
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022

Mark Alan Franklin

November 26, 1952-January 1, 2022

Mark Alan Franklin, 69, died peacefully on January 1, 2022, surrounded by family at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, IA.

Mark was born November 26, 1952, to Owen and Dicey Franklin in Indianapolis, IN. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in Anthropology and quickly threw himself into social work because "people always need helping." Mark worked in refugee resettlement, where his lifelong focus on others and his curiosity about other cultures and walks of life served him well.

Mark met Cyndie, the love of his life, while attending a professional conference in Cedar Rapids. They married in 1977 and enjoyed 44 years of marriage. He became a father in 1983 with the birth of Elizabeth (Liz) and welcomed Kathryn (Kate) in 1986. Following a career change to pharmaceutical sales, Mark made his home in Cedar Falls, Iowa, for over 32 years with Cyndie and their daughters. His family remembers him as a man who loved to make us laugh and taught us innumerable lessons about how to build a fulfilling life.

An enduring love of music led to Mark's lifelong status as an audiophile. His creativity took many forms over the years, but always included drawing and a discerning eye for art in all its forms. Mark used his well-known sense of humor to bring joy to the people he cared about every day.

Mark died following a ten-month battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law John Loomis (Liz) and Peter Brune (Kate), grandchildren Hannah Loomis, Owen Loomis, Alan Brune and Eleanor Brune, brothers Randy and Jeff Franklin, sister Becky Johnson Loftstedt, stepmother Joyce Franklin, and too many friends to count. He joins parents Owen and Dicy Franklin, father- and mother-in-law Dean and Neia Jackson, and brother-in-law Kirk Jackson in the great beyond.

A celebration of Mark's life will be held later this spring or early summer. The family requests that memorials be directed to a local food bank, Amnesty International, or the hospice of your choice.

You left the world a better place than you found it, Mark. Now it's time to take it easy. You deserve it.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
When I worked at Wheaton. Mark used to call me "Sunshine." The doctor I worked with didn't like the talk drug reps standing by our stations so I always tried to hurry them along so they wouldn't get yelled at. He was always very kind.
Nancy Carrier
Work
January 31, 2022
I am so sad to learn of Mark's death. I have so many positive memories of you both. I hope to be there in June for the memorial. Hugs from Indiana.
Sherry Cooney
Friend
January 29, 2022
Helen Curtis
January 21, 2022
Cyndie and family, I just now found out of Mark's passing. It was such a shock. I am so sorry to have missed it and the funeral. It was so nice having you as neighbors. Please accept my condolences .
Helen Curtis
January 21, 2022
I knew Mark for many years as a pharmaceutical sales rep. My prayers go out to all his family. He loved and cherished you all. Keep his memories and stories in your heart. He was a great person and I always enjoyed seeing him. Sharon Cashman
Sharon Cashman
January 9, 2022
Was hard to process the thought of seeing Mark's picture among the obituaries, but his smiling face was unmistakable. Our paths rarely crossed other than when he would make the annual trip to get his Christmas tree but we always shared great conversation and a cup of cider, or two. I miss those times, but I will always remember his smile. God speed my friend.
Bob Frost
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results