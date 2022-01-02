Menu
Mark Fransdal
FUNERAL HOME
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Mark Fransdal

February 20, 1960-December 28, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Services for Mark Fransdal, 61, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls with Pastor Scott Keele Kober officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the church. Attendees will be required to wear masks at all events at the church. There will be a luncheon after the service. A private family burial will be at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in Charles City following the luncheon.

Mark Waldemar Fransdal was born on February 20, 1960, in Willmar, MN, the son of Merrill and Mariene (Sather) Fransdal. He was raised in Charles City, Iowa and graduated from Charles City Community High School in 1978. Mark married Nancy Lee Hutchins at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City on May 19, 1984. They had two children, Samuel David and Carolyn Joy.

Mark graduated from the University of Iowa in 1982 and from the University of Iowa Law School in 1985. Mark had been employed by Redfern, Mason, Larsen, & Moore in Cedar Falls since July of 1985. Mark and Nancy were very involved in their church and Mark was a lay minister on many occasions. Mark passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, unexpectedly at home.

Mark is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Nancy; his children Sam (Erin Dietzenbach) Fransdal of Cedar Falls and Carolyn (Joshua Wilkerson) Fransdal of Cedar Falls; his father, Merrill Fransdal of Estherville, IA; his brother Mel (Andrea) Fransdal of Charles City, IA; his sister Marcia (Dan Fitzpatrick) Carrigan of Rochester, MN; brother-in-law Jim (Jackie) Hutchins of Sleepy Eye, MN; two sisters-in-law, Carol (Mark) Tynan of Las Vegas, NV and Sarah (Ross) Hawker of Greene, IA; grandson, Harrison Oliver Fransdal, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mariene Fransdal; his mother-in-law, Judy Hutchins; father-in-law, Dave Hutchins; and all his grandparents.

Cards and memorials may be sent to Richardson Funeral and Cremation Services, 615 Main St., Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
718 Clay Street, Cedar Falls, IA
Jan
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
718 Clay Street, Cedar Falls, IA
Richardson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Nancy and family, We'd like to extend our deepest sympathies on the passing of Mark. You two were so kind to our kids in confirmation at FUMC.
Jim and Terri Merriam
January 4, 2022
We are sorry for the sudden passing of Mark. I had met him and spoken with him several times as he helped us in Nebraska with Nigeria projects. Our prayers of sympathy and comfort. A good servant!
Ken from Nebraska
Friend
January 3, 2022
Very sorry to hear this, condolences and prayers to Mark´s family and friends but especially my classmate, Marcia. Mark let me hitch a CC/IC ride with him from time to time, always appreciated his generosity. #RIP
Craig G Murray
Friend
January 2, 2022
My prayers join those of others for your family at this difficult time. I just spoke with Mark at Christmas Eve worship. We had met on the Iowa-Nigeria Team. He was looking forward to more missions there and continuing to build the Banyan Theological Seminary in Nigeria.
Audrey Westendorf
Other
January 2, 2022
