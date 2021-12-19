Mark Joseph Henry

April 8, 1952-December 15, 2021

Mark Joseph Henry, age 69, of Denver, Iowa, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Bethany Life Manor in Story City, Iowa.

Mark was born on April 8, 1952, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the son of George and Delores (Mattice) Henry. He was raised in Fort Dodge and later in Des Moines, Iowa, where he graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1971. Mark then entered the United States Army during Vietnam where he was stationed at Fort Ord, California and was in Vietnam towards the end of the conflict. On May 30, 1992, Mark was united in marriage to Lori Brettmann at St. John's Lutheran Church-Maxfield, rural Denver, Iowa. The couple would make the Denver area their home. During his life Mark worked for a number of restaurants, hotels, and other food service establishments, most recently working at Hy-Vee in Waverly, Iowa. He loved talking with everyone he crossed paths with and found purpose in making those around him laugh. Mark's life of service took him to many places across the United States, and he left an impact on everyone he met.

Mark was raised Catholic but attended St. John's Maxfield Church. Mark's greatest enjoyment was coming home from work and spending time with his family, Lori, Joey, Ryan, and his dog Marley. Mark loved watching sports, especially when his son Joey was playing. His favorite teams were the Iowa Hawkeyes and Boston Red Sox. He watched Nascar, his favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt Sr. Other ways that Mark passed his time included dancing, watching the Godfather, and reading Robert Ludlum books.

Mark's memory is honored by: his wife Lori Henry of Denver; two sons, Joey Henry of Cedar Falls, Iowa and Ryan Henry of Iowa City, Iowa; a granddaughter, Haylei Watkins; mother-in-law, Marian Brettmann of Denver; and four brothers, Michael (Nedra) Henry of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Stephen (Ann) Henry of Des Moines, Timothy Henry of Des Moines, and Patrick (Judith) Henry of Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Julie Hughes; a brother, Robin Henry; nephew, Matthew Henry.

Mark has been cremated. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 22, at St. John's Lutheran Church-Maxfield rural Denver from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. with a Memorial service held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, at St. John's. Masks will be required for the safety of all attendees. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-984-5379.