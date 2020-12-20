Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mark T. Johnson
1963 - 2020
BORN
1963
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street
Waterloo, IA

Mark T. Johnson

October 2, 1963-December 12, 2020

Mark Todd Johnson, 57, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, December 12, at Mercy One Waterloo from complications of Covid-19.

He was born October 2, 1963, in Waterloo, the son of Arthur and Leona Ahles Johnson. He married Julie Holub, she brought twin daughters that he still called his own to the marriage, they later divorced. He married Alyssa Anderson on July 13, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Mark graduated from Columbus High School in 1982 and was employed as an over the road truck driver for many years with his last trucking job being with First Fleet. After that he became a seasonal farm hand with Blue Diamond Farming and also helping out in the winter at Godfather's Pizza.

Survivors include: his wife, Alyssa of Cedar Falls; his daughters, Amber (Tom) Moreland of Grundy Center and Ashley Holub of Parkersburg; his grandchildren, Kaylee, Corbin, Maliah, and Cale; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his sisters, Linda Johnson and Judy Rice; his brother, William Johnson.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed his sense of humor!
Sharon Wright
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results