Mark P. Eyster

(1956 - 2020)

Mark Philip Eyster, 64, formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, died Saturday, August 22, 2020, at his summer address in Clear Lake Iowa. Although his favorite place to call home was in his truck out on the road, working for Don Hummer Trucking in Cedar Rapids, Iowa traveling across the country.

Mark was born June 26, 1956, the son of William "Bill" and Marlene "Annie" (Hild) Bragg in Houston, TX. He grew up in Waterloo, Iowa, attending St. John's where he was an Alter Server and devoted Catholic. Mark graduated from Central High School and attended the University of Northern Iowa. He enjoyed bartending and deep conversation on The Hill in Cedar Falls at Poor Richards.

Mark owned and operated a window and siding business in Waterloo for 20 years, Custom Windows & Siding. When he wasn't working, he was hunting, fishing, cycling and listening to music. He was passionate about cycling, racing in the 70's, collecting vintage gear, and riding in RAGBRAI. Most of all, he enjoyed the trails and roads Iowa has to offer cyclists.

VELO was on his Iowa license plate in the 90's. Mark Eyster's motto in life was "keep it simple".

Bike.

A Celebration of Mark's Life will be held in Summer of 2021 at PM Park in Clear Lake, Iowa. Mark had fantastic memories of birthday parties as a teen in the park. This reflects the tiki bar vibe that Mark loved, especially in the summertime, in Clear Lake at Lakeside Acres, with the community he enjoyed the most.

Mark is survived by two daughters, Brooke (Eyster) Quarderer and son in-law Dr. Nathan Quarderer of Boulder, CO and Hilary Eyster of Bangkok, Thailand with his greatest joy in life, his granddaughter, Penelope Reece – a cyclist in training, step-sister Candy (Dave) Jorgensen of Des Moines, Tralee (Mark) Thomas of Mason City, sister in-law Martha Kobliska of Virginia. Nephew Jason Thomas (Natasha) of Mason City, nephew Eric (Gail) Thomas of Mason City, nephew Michael (Bella) Jorgensen of Des Monies and niece Jennifer McCamoon (Luke) of Virginia. His aunt Shirley Keeling of Waterloo, aunt Virginia "Ginny" of California, friend and cousin Mike (Denise) Hambly of Waterloo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Annie, brother, Lynn Kobliska (Virginia), step-brother, Patrick Mckiness (Des Moines), uncle Robert "Bob" Hild (Evansdale).