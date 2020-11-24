Mark W. Beiner

CEDAR RAPIDS-Mark W. Beiner (65 but said he was 59) passed away peacefully with his wife and daughter by his side at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA November 20, 2020.

Mark was the light of any room he entered and always had a smile on his face. Those who knew him loved his sense of adventure, athleticism and quick wit. He rode RAGBRAI every year since 1993, competed in and won several rollerblade marathons and was a competitive skier. To know Mark was to know love and life.

Mark was the rock that led his family. Mark leaves behind his wife, Nanette (Boyer) Beiner. Father, William Beiner. Brother Tim (Chlora) Beiner, Sisters, Marie (Mike) Lewis and May Richardson and sister in law Ruth Beiner. Children: Son, Robert (Bob) Beiner (Kristin Kersting), Daughters; Christa Beiner, Kari (Scott) Wheeler, Dana (Orofenere Louis) Ukiri. 17 grandchildren; Amity, Jacey (Bo), Zach, Dylann, Derek, Austin, Airyck, Jude, Noen, Brue, Lilly, Ruth, Iylie, Nadia, Joseph, Xander and Zara. As well as his beloved dog, Maddie. Mark was preceded in death by his mother Dixie (Trees) Beiner, brother Kent Beiner and brother in-law Lonnie Richardson.

Please join the family for a virtual funeral on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at 4:00pm CST. The link can be found in Mark's obituary at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Luke's Hospice in Mark's honor. A memorial bench along the Cedar Rapids bicycle trail will be placed in Mark's memory; anyone who would like to contribute to that please contact Nanette Beiner.