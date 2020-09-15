Marlene E. Sutherland

(1939-2020)

Marlene Elizabeth Sutherland, 81, of Tripoli, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Home in Waverly. She was born on May 30, 1939, in Sumner to Clarence and Celia (Winter) Miller.

Marlene graduated from Sumner High School May 1957 and American Floral Art School in Chicago, September 1957. She married Allen Sutherland July 28, 1962, at St. .John's Lutheran Church in Sumner.

She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, going to flea markets, craft shows, doing craft projects, sewing, flowers and floral designing. Over the years, she worked at several flower shops including Rainbow Florist for a time.

She is survived by her husband, Allen, daughter and son in law, Melissa and Gary Mueller of Waverly; son, Leallen; daughter in law, Theresa; grandson, Joseph all of Lodi, Wisc.; one brother, Arlo Miller of Washington; five step-granddaughters; several step-great-grandchildren; sister in laws; brother in laws; cousins; nieces and nephews.

Visitation is Thursday, September 17 from 4-7 pm at St. John's Lutheran Church rectory in Sumner. Funeral Service is Friday, September 18 at 10:30 am at St. John's Lutheran Church in Sumner. Burial will be at Wilson Grove Cemetery in Sumner.