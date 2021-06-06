Menu
Marlene M. Forsyth
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Jesup High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kearns Funeral Service
3146 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA

Marlene M. Forsyth

March 31, 1934-June 3, 2021

DENVER-Marlene M. Forsyth, 87, of Denver, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. She was born March 31, 1934 on a farm near Dunkerton, daughter of Art A. and Lela (Lava) Kalenske. Marlene graduated from the Jesup High School in 1951.

She married Richard L. Forsyth on June 21, 1952 in Jesup. He died July 15, 2006.

Marlene is survived by her son: Rick (Barb) Forsyth, Dunkerton. Two daughters: Cindy (Bonnie Sessler) Forsyth, Janesville, and Mary (Mark) Carter, Jefferson, Texas. Four Grandchildren: Aaron (Emily)Forsyth, Chris (Alyson) Forsyth, Bethany (Tyler) Cannon and Rebecca (Zach) Neyhard. Eleven great grandchildren. Two Brothers: Arthur C. (Marcella), Chatfield, MN and Lou (Mandy) Kalenske, Gaffney, SC.

Marlene was preceded in death by her husband.

Funeral Services: 10:30AM Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Garden View Chapel, Waterloo

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo

Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00pm Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Garden View Chapel, Waterloo

Memorials may be directed to the family.

www.Kearnsfuneralservices.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Garden View Chapel,
Waterloo, IA
Jun
8
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Garden View Chapel
IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kearns Funeral Service.
I'm so sorry about your Mom, Cindy. I have been looking for you for years, with no luck. I wanted to tell you how much I enjoyed your friendship in Brownies and thought you were just the nicest person. My mom has been very sick for a couple weeks that has taken up a lot of time my time, but will try to get to the visitation to see you. If not, my deepest sympathy to you. Gwen
Gwen Garms
June 6, 2021
