Marlene M. Jeys

February 27, 1935-December 3, 2020

Waterloo - Marlene M. Jeys, 85, of Waterloo, died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. She was born February 27, 1935 in Waterloo, the daughter of Cecil J. and Helene A. Neuhalfen Heath. She married Jerald L. Jeys on August 21, 1954 in Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death on March 20, 2013.

She attended St. Patrick Catholic School in Cedar Falls and graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1953. She had also attended Gates Business College. Marlene was employed by Carnation Fresh Milk in Waterloo as an accounting clerk for 15 years, taught piano and organ in her home for 13 years, was employed by Acme Reproduction & Supply in Waterloo for 10 years, and had been employed in the office of Kearns Funeral Service since February of 1986 until retiring in 2020.

She has been a volunteer church organist since 1950, first at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls and from 1955 on for Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo retiring due to health in 2020.

Survived by: one son, Thomas "Tom" L. (Charlotte) Jeys of Waterloo; four daughters, Nancy A. (Mike) Duffy of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, Joan M. (Lamont) Rice of Waterloo, Linda S. (Robert) Dickerson of West Des Moines and Jean A. (Scott) Timmer of Ankeny; eleven grandchildren, Jenni, Jon, Ryan, Cory, Sara, Jersey, Shayla, Marcus, Holly, Nick, and Matt; fifteen great-grandchildren, Piper, Jude, Lily, Chandie, Blake, Madison, Alexis, Nathan, Briann, Bradin, Aiden, Savannah, Tenley, Kadance and Tyler; two brothers, Leo A. (Jean) Heath and James A. (Teresa) Heath both of Cedar Falls; two sisters, Constance S. (Jim) Taylor of Cedar Falls and Phyllis A. Lane of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her stepfather, Merle A. Heath; her husband; four brothers, Donald, Richard, Joseph, and Kenneth Heath; and one sister, Bernardine Nielsen.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo with burial in the Mount Olivet Cemetery. A live stream video of the service can be viewed at: https://blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live or http://www.facebook.com/BlessedSacramentChurch

Memorials: may be directed to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church 650 Stephen Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701.

Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146.