Marlene Miller

December 30, 1937-June 11, 2021

MASON CITY-Marlene Miller, 83 of Mason City, Iowa and formerly of Waverly, Iowa, died on Friday, June 11, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice

Marlene was born on December 30, 1937, in Tripoli, Iowa, the daughter of Howard and Leona (Luhring) Tegtmeier. She was baptized on January 23, 1938 and confirmed on June 1, 1952, both at St. Peter's Church in Tripoli. She was a graduate of Tripoli High School in 1956 and then attended college in Omaha, Nebraska. She was united in marriage on December 16, 1956, to Wallace Miller at the Evangelical and Reformed Church in Tripoli. Marlene worked many years at the Plainfield Co-Op, retiring in 1999.

Marlene enjoyed sewing, fishing, swimming, boating and playing cards. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Wally and Marlene spent their retirement at Bemidji, Minnesota enjoying their time on the lake. Wally passed away November 18, 2017.

Marlene is survived by a daughter, Jeanette (Bruce) Long of Mason City; three sons, Gene (Carla) Miller of Plainfield; Keith (Amanda) Miller of Tripoli and Donald (Sandy) Miller of Clarksville; eleven grandchildren, Sean, Sheena, Michelle, Michael, Megan, Heather, Tristan, Dalton, Alizah, Nico and Amber; twelve great grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, and a sister, Jolane (Dale) Drape of Town and Country, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Wally, her grandsons, Jeremiah Miller, Travis Rasing, and Aaron Miller.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Dan Gerrietts officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also for one hour prior to services on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the American Stroke Association or to Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-118