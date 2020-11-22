Marlyn Pruisner

June 9, 1931-November 6. 2020

Marlyn (Mike) Pruisner 89 of Waverly died November 6th at the Waverly Hospital.

He was born June 9, 1931 at Steamboat Rock, IA son of Lester and Tillie Pruisner. He married Donna Mathes in March of 1950, they later divorced. Mike married Mary Ann Pipho October 3, 1965. She preceded him in death November 16, 2017. Mike was employed in sales most of his life. He is survived by his four children David (Lynette) of Shell Rock, Steve (Maureen) of Cedar Falls, Connie Spangler (Ralph) of Herndon VA, and Mark of Denver CO, 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and a brother Kenny (Sara) of Little Rock AR. He was preceded in by his parents and a brother Norbert.

Memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorial can be directed to Alzheimers Assoc and Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock.