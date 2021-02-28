Menu
Marlys O. Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA

Marlys O. Brown

Marlys O. Brown, 88, of Sun City West, Arizona and formerly of Oelwein, Iowa died February 23, 2021 at her home.

Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein. The service will be live streamed on the church Facebook page at Zion Lutheran Oelwein.

Visitation: 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. Saturday at the church.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein.

The Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family.

Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
Oelwein, IA
Mar
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church -- The service will be live streamed on the church Facebook page at Zion Lutheran Oelwein.
Oelwein, IA
Thank you all,

Your support means a lot to our family!

Brad
Bradley Brown
Son
March 15, 2021
We are sorry to hear of the loss of your Mother. Losing a parent is so hard. You have our deepest Sympathy.
Shannon & Debbie Hershey
March 5, 2021
Our sympathies to the entire Brown family. Both of your parents were wonderful people.
Lynn and Jeff Reinert
March 1, 2021
May all your memories of Special times replace the sadness of this day. Sending prayers and hugs.
Margaret Cook
February 28, 2021
Brad and the Brown Family,We are so very sorry to read about your Mom's passing,I remember her from her Hallmark store,always a nice Lady and so pretty
Robin and Bill Rosenstiel
February 28, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Such a neat family, we all lived in Oelwein and our children were friends. Sending Love and Hugs --Betty Sheffert and Family
Betty Sheffert
February 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lisa & Tom Wilson
February 27, 2021
Sincere sympathy to the entire Brown family. I always enjoyed her cheerful smile.
Pat Arthaud
Friend
February 26, 2021
Sincere condolences to a fine family. These are always difficult times. May she rest in peace & we'll be saying prayer for all.
Nancy & Lyle Miller
Friend
February 26, 2021
