Marlys O. Brown
Marlys O. Brown, 88, of Sun City West, Arizona and formerly of Oelwein, Iowa died February 23, 2021 at her home.
Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein. The service will be live streamed on the church Facebook page at Zion Lutheran Oelwein.
Visitation: 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. Saturday at the church.
Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein.
The Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.