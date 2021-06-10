I had so much fun and stories we shared at Expo when I worked with Marlys and the other Deb in the office. It was by far the best place to work, the whole staff were all like one big happy family and the students were also great. Marlys always looked nice, had a smile whenever you saw here and really enjoyed life. She has earned her wings and is now lighting up Heaven. You were a dear friend. Sorry for your loss Paul and family. Deb

