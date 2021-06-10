Menu
Marlys J. McDonald
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kearns Funeral Service
3146 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA

Marlys J. McDonald

January 26, 1941-June 8, 2021

WASHBURN-Marlys J. McDonald, 80, of Washburn, died Tues, June 8, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. She was born Jan. 26, 1941, in Waterloo, the daughter of Wayne and Marjorie Knipp Foulk. She was a 1958 graduate of Orange High School. She married Paul G. McDonald on May 20, 1961 in Waterloo. She worked for Waterloo Schools, retiring after 36 years. Survived by: her husband, Paul; 2 daughters, Diane McDonald, Jan (Doug) Coffin; a son, Mark (Dee) McDonald; 8 grandchildren, Lauryn (Brandon) Elliott, Lindsey (Zach) Baker, Lesley (C.J.) Pace, Morgan (Beau) Hook, Jacob McDonald, Nathan McDonald, Madee McDonald, Samantha McDonald; 4 great-grandchildren, Noah, Henry, Campbell and Lydia; and 3 brothers, Randy (Deb) Foulk, Richard (Madonna) Foulk, Rod Foulk. Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Arlys Johnson; a brother, Bill Foulk and a sister-in-law, Sally Foulk. Memorial Service: will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel. Family will receive friends one hour before the service. A video of the service will be posted to the funeral home website. Memorials: may be directed to St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, Washburn or Moose Lodge Chapt. 328 in Washburn. For more information, visit www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel
IA
Jun
11
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel
IA
I am so grateful for all the happy childhood memories we were able to share with our dear Washburn neighbors, the McDonald family. I will always remember Marlys as a kind, beautiful lady who had a way to make us all feel special. Thank you for that Marlys.....you will be missed! Rest in heavenly peace. Diana and I send our sympathy and love to the whole McDonald family.
Mike Hogan
June 15, 2021
My dear McDonald family----so sorry to read about the loss of Miss Marlys. I worked at West High with Marlys for a very long time. Never forgot the smile that would warm your heart. May your golden memories help to ease the pain in your heart. God Bless each and everyone of you. Barb Parker
Barb Parker
Work
June 13, 2021
So sorry to here of your lose. my condolences to you and your family.
Joseph Sears
Other
June 11, 2021
I taught with Marlys at Washburn for 4 years from fall 1969 until spring 1974. I am sorry I can not come to visitation. Alice DIehl
Alice Diehl
Work
June 11, 2021
Paul, we are so sorry to hear about Marlys. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this sad time.
LeRoy and Cheryl Schares
June 10, 2021
I had so much fun and stories we shared at Expo when I worked with Marlys and the other Deb in the office. It was by far the best place to work, the whole staff were all like one big happy family and the students were also great. Marlys always looked nice, had a smile whenever you saw here and really enjoyed life. She has earned her wings and is now lighting up Heaven. You were a dear friend. Sorry for your loss Paul and family. Deb
Deborah Petersen
Work
June 10, 2021
So very sorry to hear of your loss. Mothers are a priceless treasure. May she rest in peace!
Bob and Vicci Metcalf
June 10, 2021
Paul, So sorry to hear about Marlys. My prayers are with you.
Carolyn Sapp
Friend
June 10, 2021
Marlys was a sweet lady. Prayers to you all Dixie Billings
Dixie Billings
Family
June 10, 2021
