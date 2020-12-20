Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Martha C. Anderson
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Martha C. Anderson

October 15, 1931-December 13, 2020

CEDAR FALLS – Martha C. Anderson, 89, of Cedar Falls died Sunday, December 13th at Pinnacle Specialty Care due to Covid-19.

She was born October 15, 1931 in rural Tracy, Iowa, daughter of Kerns and Dottie (Rankin) Applegate. She graduated from Attica Consolidated School and married Eugene R. Anderson on June 23, 1956 in Attica. He preceded her in death on August 3, 1998. Martha was employed in the Rod Library at the University of Northern Iowa for 31 years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls, where she was a greeter with her husband for many years, a member of Women's Society, and various circles.

Survived by: two sons, Steven (Michelle) Anderson of Champaign, IL, and Jim Anderson of Waterloo; five grandchildren: Colin (Deidre), Jarrett, Aaron, Wesley, and Amy Anderson; three great grandsons, Jack, Oliver and Noah Anderson; a sister, Evelyn Smith, and a brother, John Applegate, both of Knoxville, IA.

Preceded in death by: a son, John Anderson; four sisters, Louise, Phyllis, Naomi, and Frieda; and two brothers, Junior and Bill.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, services will be held in the Spring or Summer of 2021. Inurnment in Indiana Chapel Cemetery, rural Attica. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Richardson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Richardson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Jim Anderson- I enjoyed connecting again with Martha on the church bus. Had been several that we hadn´t seen each other. Enjoyed meeting you.
Arlene Fleming
December 23, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results