Martha L. McCutcheon, 90, died Tuesday, December 7, 2021, under the care of hospice at the Deery Suites in Cedar Falls. She was born November 21, 1931, in Elm Springs, Arkansas, daughter of Floyd and Jewel (Sherman) Stevens. Martha graduated from East High in Des Moines in 1949, and from Iowa State University in 1954. On December 19, 1954, she married James McCutcheon in Des Moines. P.E.O. was a large part of Martha's life – she was an active member of Chapter R and a past Iowa State Chapter president. She enjoyed playing bridge, loved Hawkeye sports, was a voracious reader, and delighted in entertaining friends and family. Martha is survived by: her husband, James; her daughters, Jane McCutcheon of New York City, NY, and Barbara McCutcheon (Narayana) of Pittsford, NY; grandchildren, Grace and Henry; sister, Sherma Van Riper of Houston, TX; and sister-in-law, Jan Stevens of Eagan, MN. She is preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Carolyn Ruth, a sister, Ruth, and a brother, Don. There will be a celebration of life in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Western Home Foundation or in memory of Martha McCutcheon for P.E.O. Scholar Awards (mail appropriately designated checks to P. E. O. Executive Office, Treasurer Department, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312-2899).