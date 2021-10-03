Martin Amil Herker

February 1, 1956-October 1, 2021

Martin Amil Herker was born February 1, 1956 in Mason City: the son of Amil and Wilma (King) Herker, Jr. He graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1974. Martin graduated from UNI in 1978 and taught at North Tama Schools in Traer for 18 years serving as a science instructor and the school's first athletic trainer. He married Anita Bartholomew June 14, 1980 in Burlington. From there, he ran a technology consulting firm. In 2004, he became a career provider for Traer Ambulance, serving in the ambulance and as the service manager. Following his retirement in 2017, he was an avid speaker on health care topics and served as an instructor in the high school completion program at Hawkeye Community College.

Martin died on October 1, 2021 at home at the age of 65. He is preceded in death by his parents. Martin is survived by his wife, Anita of Traer; a daughter, Jennifer Herker of Urbandale; a son, Stephan (Erica) Herker of Mesa, AZ; a grandson, Arthur Herker; a brother, Don Herker of Clear Lake and a sister, Beth Ann (Mark) Schumacher of Clear Lake.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Visitation: October 6, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at Overton Funeral Home in Traer.

Services: October 7, at 10:30 at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 207 Taylor St, Traer.

Burial is at the Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake.

Overton Funeral Home is handling arrangements, 319-478-2775. Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.