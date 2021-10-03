Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Martin Amil Herker
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Clear Lake High School
FUNERAL HOME
Overton Funeral Home - Traer
714 1st St.
Traer, IA

Martin Amil Herker

February 1, 1956-October 1, 2021

Martin Amil Herker was born February 1, 1956 in Mason City: the son of Amil and Wilma (King) Herker, Jr. He graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1974. Martin graduated from UNI in 1978 and taught at North Tama Schools in Traer for 18 years serving as a science instructor and the school's first athletic trainer. He married Anita Bartholomew June 14, 1980 in Burlington. From there, he ran a technology consulting firm. In 2004, he became a career provider for Traer Ambulance, serving in the ambulance and as the service manager. Following his retirement in 2017, he was an avid speaker on health care topics and served as an instructor in the high school completion program at Hawkeye Community College.

Martin died on October 1, 2021 at home at the age of 65. He is preceded in death by his parents. Martin is survived by his wife, Anita of Traer; a daughter, Jennifer Herker of Urbandale; a son, Stephan (Erica) Herker of Mesa, AZ; a grandson, Arthur Herker; a brother, Don Herker of Clear Lake and a sister, Beth Ann (Mark) Schumacher of Clear Lake.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Visitation: October 6, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at Overton Funeral Home in Traer.

Services: October 7, at 10:30 at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 207 Taylor St, Traer.

Burial is at the Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake.

Overton Funeral Home is handling arrangements, 319-478-2775. Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Overton Funeral Home - Traer
714 1st St., Traer, IA
Oct
7
Service
10:30a.m.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
207 Taylor St, Traer, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Overton Funeral Home - Traer
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Overton Funeral Home - Traer.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Martin became a dear friend of mine while he worked at Traer ambulance. He purchased medical supplies from our company simply for the good personalized service we offered. We continued to communicate after he retired via email. He always had a joke and always had a kind word. He was very proud of his family and newest addition Arthur. He has truly been missed. Rest in peace dear friend and fly high with the angels. Lori Reed-Florida
Lori Reed
Friend
January 7, 2022
Martin and I met at UNI when I was a student. We continued to be friends over the course of three years, meeting for lunches to talk about life. Even when I was busy, Martin always made a point to send me emails letting me know he was thinking of me. I hadn´t heard from him in a few months and am just now finding out of his passing. He loved his family so much and was so proud to show me photos and tell me stories. Martin was an incredible light to me and kept me going through some very hard times in school. I am ever grateful to have crossed paths.
Katelyn Brockmeyer
Friend
December 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results