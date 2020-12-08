Marvyle Elsie Raub

April 15, 1928 - December 4, 2020

Marvyle Elsie Raub passed away on Dec. 4, 2020, at the New London Specialty Care in New London, Iowa, where she had been a resident for the past four years. Over that time, the caregivers truly became her second family, for which her family offers their thanks.

Marvyle was born in Britt, South Dakota, on April 15, 1928, daughter of Howard and Hazelle Key. She moved with her parents and sisters Ramona and Eleanor to Traer, Iowa. Shortly after graduating High School in 1945, she met Butch Raub, The couple were married on Jan, 12, 1947, and began their new life together farming in Dysart, Iowa, until they retired in 1991 and moved to Dysart. Marvyle loved her Church, friends, and most of all her family. Marvyle was very active in the United Methodist Church, circle, and served on several culinary ministry committees requiring baked pies and kuchen. She and Butch enjoyed attending Sunday School and church together.

Marvyle is survived by her son, Ron (Melody) Raub, of New London, Iowa; and her daughter,, Jan and (Jonathan) Ranard, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl; her grandchildren, Adam Raub and Amy Green, Allison and Travis Lair, Zac and Brittney Ranard, Samuel Ranard and Corey Wilson; five great grandchildren, Tyler and Courtney Raub, Camryn and Landon Lair, Jack Ranard; and many nieces and nephews. Marvyle is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Sallie Raub, Irene Raub, and Theone Wilson. She also is survived by the many special caretakers she had over the past ten years

Marvyle is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years,Butch; her parents, Howard and Hazelle Key; her sister and brother-in-law, Eleanor and Floyd Miller; her sister and brother- in -law, Ramona and Ray McKinney; her father -in -law and mother- in- Law, William and Bessie Raub; three brother in laws, Richard Raub, Melvin (Bill) Raub, and Harry Wilson; along with her brother and sister-in-law, Earl and LaVaun Raub.

A public visitation will be held at the Overton Funeral Home in Dysart, Thursday, December 10 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM. Masks and social distancing are required. Due to COVID guidelines, a private family graveside will be Friday, December 11, 2020.

Condolences can be left at www.parrottandwood.com

Memorials may be directed to the family.