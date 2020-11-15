Mary A. Hatcher

July 19, 1930-November 7, 2020

Mary Ann Hatcher, 90, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Pinnacle Specialty Care. She was born July 19, 1930 in Indianola, Iowa, the daughter of Grover and Dorothy (Wallas) Weeks. Mary Ann married Darrell Hatcher on August 21, 1948 in Leon, Iowa, and they later divorced. Mary Ann was a graduate of Indianola High School and was a bookkeeper with Hy-Vee Grocery Stores for over 25 years.

She is survived by her son, Steve (Rhonda) Hatcher, of Charles City; her daughter, Sue Sherbon, of Waterloo; six grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; her brother, Jake (Wanda) Weeks, of Indianola, and her sister, Lucy (Darrow) Condon, of Mexia, Texas.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Karla Ledtje; two brothers, Fred and Burrell, and four sisters, Fern, Marie, Eva and Lavena.

Memorials may be directed to the family, c/o Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.