Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Wong Boileau
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Mary Wong Boileau

Mary Wong Boileau, 73, of Cedar Falls died Tuesday December 7 at MercyOne Hospital.

Mary was born June 7, 1948, in Waterloo, daughter of Wayne and Lane Wong.

Memorials may be directed to First Christian Church, 1302 W 11th St, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

The funeral service for Mary will be at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at First Christian Church, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Tuesday, December 21 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home; resuming on Wednesday at 9:30 AM until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery. Masks are recommended to worn at the visitation and required at the church for visitation and funeral service.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street, Cedar Falls, IA
Dec
22
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
First Christian Church
1302 W 11th St., Cedar Falls, IA
Dec
22
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First Christian Church
1302 W 11th St., Cedar Falls, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My condolences to you and Kevin as you remember. Peace be with you.
Ed Taylor
Friend
December 15, 2021
jim I am so sorry to hear of your wifes passing ..you have my prayers and condolances for y ou and your family.
judy boyles
December 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results