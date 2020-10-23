Mary D. Curry

July 3, 1952-October 20, 2020

INDEPENDENCE - Mary D. "Debbie" Curry, 68, of Independence, IA died on Wednesday October 20, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA.

Debbie was born on July 3, 1952 in Independence, IA the daughter of Harold E. and JoAnn (Bwalwan) Esch. She graduated from St. John's Catholic High School in 1970. She married Charles Hoover in 1972, and they later divorced. Shortly after graduating Debbie started working at Geator Manufacturing in Independence. In 1976 she started a new job at the Independence High School as a Secretary. There she treated the students and staff of the school as if they were her family. On July 11, 1986 Debbie married Donald Patrick Curry at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence, IA. Together they went to every school sporting, music, and extra-curricular event they could. She volunteered often and supported the Mustang Booster Clubs and actively involved Dollars for Scholars Program. In 2008, after thirty-two years, Debbie retired from the high school.

She loved the school, but the loved the people and students that made the community more. Debbie was involved in the "Building a Dream Home" for the Spece family in rural Independence, IA. She spent many hours helping to raise the funds needed to complete the project.

She enjoyed spending time with her friends. There were many late nights of playing poker, bingo, and traveling to casinos with friends and family. Bowling was among one of Debbie's favorite things. She was a member of the Independence Bowling Association and served as the Bowlerette League Secretary for many years. Above all else Debbie loved spending time with her grandchildren, and they always held a special place in her heart.

Debbie is survived by her mother, JoAnn Esch, Independence, IA, her husband of thirty-four years, Donnie Curry, Independence, IA, her son, Barry (Katie) Hoover, Independence, IA, Step-daughter, Suzanne Burshan, Tampa, FL, her grandchildren, Dalton and Blayke Hoover, and Aliya Burshan, two brothers; Steve (Patty) Esch, Independence, IA and Brad (Laurie) Esch, Independence, IA, three sisters; Roxann Henderson, Davidson, NC, Kathy (Doug) Holt, Independence, IA, and Jenny Reuther, Independence, IA, a brother-in-law, Ron (Sharon) Curry, Independence, IA, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Harold Esch, a brother, Scott Esch, her mother and father-in-law, George and Bernice Curry, three brothers-in-law, Dennis Henderson, Bernard Curry, and Leonard Curry, three sisters-in-law Lois Hermsen, Carol Woolery, and Roseann Curry, and a niece Lisa Henderson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on October 26, 2020 at the St. John's Catholic Church in Independence, IA with Rev. Paul McManus Presiding. Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be held from 1 PM until 6 PM on Sunday October 25, 2020 at the Reiff Family Center - Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. A Rosary will be said at 1 PM and a Parish Vigil Service will be held at 6 on Sunday.

Friends are encouraged to dress in their Mustang Pride for the visitation and funeral service.

In lieu of flowers a Memorial Fund has been established at BankIowa in Independence to start a Scholarship Fund in honor Debbie.

To leave an on-line condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.