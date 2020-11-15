Mary E. Heber

January 24, 1948-November 7, 2020

Mary E. Heber, 72 of Waterloo, died Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was born January 24, 1948, the daughter of Elmer and Myra Klahs in Storm Lake, Iowa. Mary attended St. Mary's Catholic School (Storm Lake) and then graduated from Rembrandt. Continuing her education, she graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a BA and later on, as a non-traditional student, a Masters in Education. Mary worked with severe profound special needs children at River Hills School for 20+ years before taking a medical retirement. Over the years, she enjoyed anything pasta, anything chocolate, reading, farkle games, dominos, "Bible Study" and Asian food, as well as traveling overseas to visit her daughter to see the world, and spending time with family and friends. As the strongest, sweetest person, she came into the world early at just 3 lbs fighting to live, was paralyzed twice, survived 3 heart attacks, multiple car accidents, suffered from COPD and Emphysema, Multiple Sclerosis and more. All in all, with constant pain, a day didn't go by, she didn't wear a smile on her face, even through tears trying to give joy to others. She was the epitome of UNCONDITIONAL LOVE and will forever be missed.

She is survived by her Daughter: Tammy (Rob) Green of Waterloo. Son: William (Paula) Heber Walford, Iowa. Three grandchildren: Brooklyn Green, Holly Heber and Madison Mitchell. Her special grandbabies: Shelby, Valentina, Charlie, Salem, Captain, Atlas, and Arrow (Green) and Maggie and Mia (Heber). She also leaves behind two brothers and seven sisters. Mary is preceded in death by her parents and a grandson Sterling (Green)

Family services will be held at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, Iowa.

Celebration of Life gathering will be from 1:00 to 4:00pm, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Sunnyside Country Club, 1600 Olympic Drive, Waterloo, Iowa 50701.

Cards/Condolences can be made to the Family at Sunnyside Country Club or to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or Northeast Council on Aging of Black Hawk County. During Covid we ask in attendance you wear masks.