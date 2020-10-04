Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Mary E. Larsen

(1936-2020)

Mary E. Larsen, 84 of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Sept. 23d at ManorCare Health Services.

She was born January 5, 1936, in Waterloo, daughter of Rasmus and Alice Rolow Larsen.

Mary graduated from Blessed Sacrament Catholic School and was employed with Deere and Company as a payroll supervisor.

Mary won the Miss Waterloo Pageant and enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting and feeding the neighborhood cats, squirrels and birds.

Survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: two brothers, John and Dale Larsen.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 5, at Elmwood Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is assisting the family.

Memorials: directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
