Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Clare Hartman
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Mary Clare Hartman

March 13, 1953-February 21, 2021

DYSART-Mary Clare Hartman, born March 13, 1953 in White Bear Lake, MN to John and Ruth Hartman. Sister to Jackie, Donald, John and Jayne. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Jayne Yoss and her beloved daughter Eloise Newton.

She is survived by her husband, son Samuel (Laura) Newton, step -daughter Heather Hall and step-sons David (Jennifer) King and Larry (Grace) King, her grand children Jack Newton, Mari Newton and Noel Newton, Step grandchildren Tori King, Haylee King, Alexander Hall, Sophia Hall, McKenzie and Tyler.

Mary always felt very fortunate to have her children, grandchildren and step-children and step grandchildren. And she especially felt fortunate to have met her husband of 20+ years and was so grateful for the care he gave her during the last months of her life.

A private service is planned through Richardson Funeral Service with memorials to the family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Richardson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Richardson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I worked with Mary in the GI department at Covenant. She always made me smile and laugh! She can now finally be with her daughter whom she missed so much. Peace to you Mary.
Gail Neptune
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results