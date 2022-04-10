Mary Louise Henderson

May 24, 1919-April 2, 2022

REINBECK-Mary Louise Henderson, 102, of Reinbeck, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa. Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Topeka, Kansas. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com

Mary was born May 24, 1919, in Keene, Kansas, to her parents Dennis and Mae (Clark) Mossman. She was raised in Manhattan, Kansas and graduated from Manhattan High School with the class of 1937. She then went on to study at Kansas State University graduating in 1941. On August 31, 1941, Mary was united in marriage to Harold V. Henderson in Manhattan, Kansas. Harold was the love of her life and they shared a wonderful life together. During World War II, while Harold was overseas in the Army, Mary proudly served her country by supervising supply ordering at a factory in California. After the war, they settled in Reinbeck where Mary was the office manager and bookkeeper for Harold's vet practice.

Mary was a proud member of the PEO and the American Legion Auxiliary. The couple supported the Presbyterian Church in Reinbeck and the G-R 'Dollars for Scholars'. Mary was a member of the Oak Leaf Country Club, where she golfed and even achieved a hole in one. She loved playing bridge, gardening, and spending winters in Texas with Harold. She often said she was treated like a princess by her parents and later, Harold; and they certainly loved her as one. Mary loved her Reinbeck families. She so appreciated always being included at all holiday and family celebrations with the Larsen's, as well as the McIntyre's. Although Harold and Mary had no children of their own, they loved and supported many within their sphere. She will be loved, missed and long remembered.

Mary is survived by nieces and nephews, as well as her "Reinbeck" family. She was preceded in death by her parents. two brothers, and husband, Harold.