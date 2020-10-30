Mary J. Stansbery

February 2, 1926-October 28, 2020

Mary Jean Stansbery, 94, of Traer, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. at West Union Cemetery in Traer with Pastor Martha Bennett officiating. Due to Covid-19 recommendations, masks are encouraged and social distancing should be practiced.

Mary was born on February 2, 1926, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Donald and Prue (Hahn) Bandfield. She graduated from East Waterloo High School.

On December 2, 1945, she was united in marriage to Ivan Stansbery at the First Baptist Church in Waterloo, Iowa. They lived most of their married life in the Geneseo, Hudson, and Traer area. Mary and Ivan owned and operated the Coast to Coast Hardware Store in Traer. She was a longtime member of the Traer United Methodist Church. Mary enjoyed playing cards, playing games on her computer, knitting, and folding towels with friends at the nursing home. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children.

Survivors include one daughter, Judy (Steven) Sundberg of Anchorage, AK.; three sons, Eugene (Fran) Stansbery of Perrysburg, OH., Don (Carol) Stansbery of Traer, and Anthony Stansbery of Waterloo; a son-in-law, Larry Kueck of Fort Atkinson, Wisc.; a daughter-in-law, Pam Stansbery of Dike; eleven grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Ivan on October 24, 2016; a daughter, Rebecca Kueck; a son, Mark Stansbery; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Stansbery; three brothers, Harold, Bob, and Arlo Bandfield; and one sister, Betty Messensmith.

Memorials may be directed to the Traer United Methodist Church.

Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo, is handling the arrangements.