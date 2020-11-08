Mary Jean Nicholas

December 13, 1944-November 6, 2020

WATERLOO–Mary Jean Nicholas, 75, of Waterloo, died Friday, November 6, at ManorCare Health Services.

She was born December 13, 1944, in Traer, the daughter of Arthur and Irene Carran Calderwood. She married George Nicholas January 14, 1968, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Waterloo.

Mary Jean assisted with the family's restaurant Mama Nick's Circle Pizzeria.

Survived by: her husband, George; a son, Michael (Nickol) Nicholas, two brothers, Arthur (Nancy) and John (Pam) Calderwood and two step granddaughters Taylor and McKenzie.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother Stewart Calderwood.

A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be a 7:00 p.m.Trisagion Service. For those attending the visitation and/or funeral we ask that you please wear a mask.

Memorials may be directed to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church and The National Multiple Sclerosis Society

The family would like to thank the caring staff at Ravenwood and Manor Care for the care and support they provided Mary Jean.

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com