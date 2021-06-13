Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Mary Kay Klingaman
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Mary Kay Klingaman

March 2, 1938-June 4, 2021

Mary Kay Klingaman passed away unexpected but peacefully on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Friendship Village in Waterloo. She was born on March 2, 1938, in Waterloo, to Clyde and Emma Arnold Bechtelheimer. She graduated from Orange High School in 1955. She attended University of Iowa for two years. She married Richard "Dick" Klingaman in August of 2003; he passed May of 2020.

Mary Kay spent most of her career with Social Security Office in Waterloo before retiring in 2003. She was a member of St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, Washburn. She was also active in many civic organizations over the years, including a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.

Survived by: children, Vicki (Leon) Aden of Iowa City, Mary Scourick of Manchester, NH, and Scott (Kathryn) McDonald of Waterloo; brother, Thad (Vikki) Bechtelheimer of Milton, FL; step-children, Steven (Deb) Klingaman of Waterloo, Soo Greiman of Hudson, Kris (Dave Albrecht) Klingaman of Fairbank; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded by: parents; husband, Dick Klingaman; her sisters, Alice Bechtelheimer, Marian Bechtelheimer, and sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Robert Lichty.

Funeral Service 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 16 at Locke Funeral Home with interment following in Orange Township Cemetery. Visitation 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, June 15 at Locke Funeral Home. Direct memorials to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
Jun
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were so sadden and shocked to hear of Mary Kay's sudden death. Please know we are sending each of you our deepest sympathy, and thinking of you during this sad time. Marcie and Clifford
Clifford and Marcie Trent
Friend
June 15, 2021
