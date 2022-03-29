Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary R. Marshall
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street
Waterloo, IA

Mary R. Marshall

August 18, 1930-March 26, 2022

WAVERLY-Mary R. Marshall, 91, of Waverly, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday March 26, at Bartels Retirement Community.

She was born August 18, 1930, in Waterloo, the daughter of Lewis E. and Esther Hagarty Smith. She married Robert Marshall on February 14, 1949, in Charles City, Iowa. He preceded her in death on June 26, 1997.

Mary was a homemaker and was a member at St. John's Rosary Society.

Survivors include: a son, Mark (Margaret) Marshall of Plant City, FL; two daughters, Deb (Dennis) Jones of Waverly and Pam Marshall of Evansdale; her daughter-in-law, Linda Marshall of Raleigh, NC; seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her husband; a son, Larry Marshall; and two sisters, Louise Ellen Northrup and Elizabeth Ann Hayes.

Services: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 31st at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Services on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and 6 p.m. vigil service. Visitation also one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church. The mass will be live streamed. Livestream Links Website: https://www.blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blessedsacramentchurch/

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 29, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.