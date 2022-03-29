Mary R. Marshall

August 18, 1930-March 26, 2022

WAVERLY-Mary R. Marshall, 91, of Waverly, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday March 26, at Bartels Retirement Community.

She was born August 18, 1930, in Waterloo, the daughter of Lewis E. and Esther Hagarty Smith. She married Robert Marshall on February 14, 1949, in Charles City, Iowa. He preceded her in death on June 26, 1997.

Mary was a homemaker and was a member at St. John's Rosary Society.

Survivors include: a son, Mark (Margaret) Marshall of Plant City, FL; two daughters, Deb (Dennis) Jones of Waverly and Pam Marshall of Evansdale; her daughter-in-law, Linda Marshall of Raleigh, NC; seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her husband; a son, Larry Marshall; and two sisters, Louise Ellen Northrup and Elizabeth Ann Hayes.

Services: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 31st at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Services on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and 6 p.m. vigil service. Visitation also one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church. The mass will be live streamed. Livestream Links Website: https://www.blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blessedsacramentchurch/

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.