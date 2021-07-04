Mary Elizabeth Mommer

October 23, 1953- June 29, 2021

Mary Elizabeth Mommer, 67, died June 29th, 2021, surrounded by family at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN after a long battle with heart failure and sarcoidosis.

Mary was born October 23, 1953 to Floyd Fred Voss and Marvel Isabelle Thompson of Cedar Falls. She graduated from NU High School in 1972. On September 1st, 1973 she married John "Jack" Ericksen Mommer in Cedar Falls and the two enjoyed a marriage of 40 years and the birth of eight children. Together they ran a family farm in Dike, IA, served on the National Ski Patrol, and started the Oak Highlands Waterpark and Ski Hill in Waverly, IA.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Jack, infant son Ericksen John, parents, Floyd and Marvel, siblings Betty Anderson, Merlyn "Bill" Voss, Mildred "Joyce" Taylor and David Voss. She is survived by her sons, Eric Bartlett of Clive, IA; Jasen Mommer of Salida, CO; Casey Mommer of Manitoba, Canada; Peter Mommer of Boise, ID; Brett Mommer of the United States; John Mommer of Eagle Lake, FL; her daughters Erin Fernandez-Mommer of Bellevue, WA; Kristi Druvenga of Dike, IA; Shannon Mommer-Singh of Rochester, MN; twelve grandchildren, and her beloved puppy Danske.

Among other names she was known by - Mom, "Woman", Grandma Mary, Meemee – was her monicker "Mary, Mother of All". From an early age she wanted a big family and she had one, leaving behind a gaggle of children, all high-achieving and diverse in personality. Her love for people was so abundant that even an enormous family wasn't enough. Her love and support spilled over to include anyone unsure of themselves, out of their element, new to a sport (e.g. waterskiing). She took so many grateful people under her wing, treated them as her own children, and encouraged them to live up to her kindness, so that her influence from today on will only grow.

Others describe Mary having a zest for life, a willingness to sacrifice for others, and a hunger to see and experience the world. This was evidenced by her and Jack loading all 10 Mommers into the family van for the annual pilgrimage to Snowbird, UT, tirelessly dragging each of their too-young-to-walk kids underneath her until the little skis pointed straight, following her and Jack like a line of little snow ducklings. Among many other things she served as Dike's Diving Coach, Boat Driver and Ski Coach in the Waterhawks Water Ski Club, was active in Suzuki violin, Danish Sisterhood, and played bells, sang choir and taught Sunday School at Fredsville Lutheran Church. To all who knew her she bids farewell and writes "It's been a wonderful ride!"

Services will be held Saturday, July 10 at 11am at Fredsville Lutheran Church. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7pm Friday, July 9 at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to: Danish Sisterhood of America.