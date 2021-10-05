Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Mary Jane Patten
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
ABOUT
WATERLOO-Mary Jane Patten, 85, of Waterloo, died on Saturday, October 2, 2021. She was born on December 8, 1935, in her family home in Waterloo, the daughter of Paul and Lorena (Bernardy) Huch. Mary Jane graduated from East High School in 1955. She married her childhood friend and high school sweetheart, Robert Wayne Patten, on August 31, 1956. Together they raised 5 children and shared a love for life and traveling. She loved her kids and many grand kids, spending as much time with them as possible. Mary Jane was a life time member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, where she worked as a secretary to the Priests for 25 years. She loved her work through the church and helped provide strength and support to many people over those years. She continued volunteering her time there long after retirement. She particularly enjoyed organizing funeral lunches. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents and 2 sisters, Madonna Dial and Pauline Eilers. She is survived by her husband; 5 children, Sherie (Mike) Taylor, Terri (Grant) Glidewell, Chuck (Mia) Patten, Jodi (Kurt) Wieck, and Scott (Tamara) Patten; 10 grandchildren, Casey (Lindsay) Taylor, Courtney (Zech) Ward, Jennifer Glidewell, Aaron (Hillary) Brandon Patten, Morgan (Joshua) Crawford, Paige (Travis) Hansen, Nicholas (Lauren) Patten, and Danika Patten; 12 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Evelyn Hurlbert and Barbara Hugh; and a brother, William Huch. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 10:30 AM, and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The visitation will be on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 4 to 7 PM, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories
IA
Oct
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m saddened to hear of Mary´s passing. I didn´t know her (or the rest of her family) as well as I would have liked, but she was always very kind to me and enjoyable be with when we did meet. Rest in peace, Mary, and blessings to your loved ones.
James Olesen
Family
October 6, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of your loss, Tami. Seems like so long ago we used to talk about your mom and family. You're in my thoughts.
Donna Ahlstrom
Work
October 5, 2021
My condolences on the loss of this sweet, sweet lady! I enjoyed being able to work with her at Blessed Sacrament! She will be greatly missed.
Cindy Wolf
October 5, 2021
Sherie and Mike, Sorry about the loss of your Mother. We both have experienced that and it very difficult. May she Rest In Peace.
Bruce and Linda Moudry
Other
October 5, 2021
