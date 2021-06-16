Mary Ann Ryan

February 11, 1934-June 12, 2021

Mary Ann Ryan, 87, formerly of Fairbank, passed at the Western Home Communities, Martin Suites, Cedar Falls, IA on June 12, 2021.

She came into this world on February 11, 1934 the daughter of Alfred and Florence (Besler) Recker in Earlville, Iowa. She was the 4th of 9 children. She attended school at the Stanley Public Schools.

After graduating, she was joined in marriage to John Fay Ryan, on November 8, 1952 at Sacred Heart Church Oelwein, Iowa. Eight children were born to this union.

Mary Ann grew up on her parent's farm and after her marriage continued with the farm life until her move into Fairbank where she worked at Woods Construction and the Chalet Supper Club in Fairbank from 1971 till 1980. She also sold Electrolux Vacuums, Water Conditioners and Shaklee products. She obtained her life insurance license and was affiliated with Bankers Life Insurance, Waterloo, IA, until her retirement. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church Fairbank where she enjoyed singing in the Church choir. She made frequent destination trips with all of her children living in different areas of the country, to see her many grandchildren. She also loved dancing - attending many area dances with friends.

She is survived by her children: Jack (Pam) Ryan, Boone NC, Teri McIntosh-Gauley, Williamsburg, IA, Lori (Ernie) Brickman and Kelly (Susan) Ryan, Fairbank, IA, Peggi Ryan, Pueblo, CO, Denise (Chad) Tobey, Minot, ND, Michele (Toby) Tutton, Manchester, IA. 21 grandchildren - Jamie Ryan, Ross (Jennifer) Ryan, Melissa McIntosh, Matt (Abby) Gauley, Tony Gauley, Jeni Schultz, Heather (Kyle) Reeves, Michaelyn (Shane) McClinton, Dustin Brickman, Michael P. Ryan, Elizabeth Escobedo, Rachael (Patrick) Murray, Keith (Kate) Ryan, Alyssa Riche, Michael Riche, Bryce Tobey, Channing (Ashley) Tobey, Blake Tobey, Kenze Tutton, Kielyn Tutton, Kaci Tutton and 29 great grandchildren. Her brothers: Larry Recker Oelwein and Dale (Judy) Recker, Arlington and sister: Sharon (John) Woods, Fairbank. 2 brothers-in-law-Pete Reeser, Edmund, OK and Jerry Linder, Fredericksburg, IA. 2 sisters-in-law Fran Recker and Marian McIntosh both of Oelwein along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, a son: Kris Francis Ryan, grandson: Bart Alan McIntosh, her former husband, John Fay Ryan. 3 brothers: Carl Recker, Ernie Recker, Lyle (Buddy) Recker. 2 sisters: Betty Lou Reeser and Linda Kay Linder. 3 sisters-in-laws: Mary Lee Recker, Mary Lou Recker and Marge Cleworth and a brother-in-law: Robert McIntosh.

Mass of the Resurrection: Saturday June 19, 2021, 10:30 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank with lunch following at the parish center.

Inurnment: Immaculate Conception Cemetery immediately following service.

In Lieu of Flowers: Memorials may be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Cards may be sent in care of Mary Ann to Ernie & Lori Brickman PO Box 163, Fairbank, Iowa 50629 for later designation.

Online Condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net